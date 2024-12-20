And just like, another year has come and gone. This is arguably the final real trading day of the year for markets and it should be a case of winding things down after the central bank bonanza since last week. The dollar remains in a prominent position after the Fed while stocks remain shaky as long-end yields continue to rise.

Risk troubles look to be taking shape but the consolation for investors is that we're just about to wrap up the year. Lighter and thinner flows might ease the pain but at the same time, it's a double-edged sword as it could exacerbate the underlying mood. But it is year-end anyway. There's no point in trying to make sense of things in the next two weeks.

We still have to get through today though. And looking to the session ahead, there won't be much on the agenda to impact broader markets. It's a case of continuing the post-Fed reaction but for major currencies, do keep an eye out on the option expiries list here.

UK retail sales is the standout item on the calendar and it is estimated to show a bounce after a poor start to Q4 here. If Black Friday sales isn't enough to lift retail sales, then it would be a very dark outlook for UK consumer sentiment as we look towards next year.

0700 GMT - Germany November PPI figures

0700 GMT - UK November retail sales data

1100 GMT - UK December CBI retailing reported sales

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.