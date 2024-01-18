The UK's Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) house price balance, which measures the gap between the percentage of surveyors seeing rises and falls in house prices, rose to -30 in December

expected -34

-41 in November

RICS measure of new buyer enquiries rose to a net balance of -3 in December

ts least negative since April 2022

from November -13

Agreed home sales increased to -6 in December, the highest reading since March 2022

Tarrant Parsons, senior economist at RICS:

"Supported by an easing in mortgage interest rates of late, buyer demand has now stabilised, and this is expected to translate into a slight recovery in residential sales volumes over the coming months"

Info via Reuters

Not a GBP mover