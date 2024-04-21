UK Rightmove House Price Index

+1.1% m/m in April (prior + 1.5%)

+1.7% y/y (prior +0.8%)

Rightmove note that asking prices are approaching a record high.

---

Rightmove is one of the largest online real estate platforms in the United Kingdom.

Their Rightmove House Price Index is a monthly report. Its based on asking prices rather than sold prices (and thus an important caveat is that with the index based on asking prices rather than sold prices, actual sale prices may differ from the figures reported by Rightmove).