Final Manufacturing PMI 51.5 vs. 51.5 expected and 52.5 prior.

Key findings :

Growth of output and new orders ease slightly.

Business confidence down to nine-month low.

Comment :

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence:

“The UK manufacturing sector is still expanding at a solid, albeit slightly slower, pace. Output rose for the fifth successive month in September, underpinned by a resilient domestic market. However, manufacturers have become more nervous about the outlook, suggesting that the current spell of impressive growth is fading, with business optimism about the year-ahead slumping to a nine-month low.

The extent of the drop in confidence was striking, beaten only by that seen in March 2020 prior to COVID lockdowns. Uncertainty about the direction of government policy ahead of the coming Autumn Budget was a clear cause of the loss of confidence, especially given recent gloomy messaging, though firms are also worried about wider global geopolitical issues and economic growth risks.

Price pressures are also becoming a more prominent feature of the survey and a reminder that the inflation genie is not yet back in the bottle. Input cost inflation accelerated to a 20-month high, leading manufacturers to further push up their selling prices. Freight cost rises are a big factor underlying the resurgence in the price measures, as supply chains continue to feel the strain of the Red Sea crisis and global conflicts.”