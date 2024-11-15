Prior +0.2%

Services 0.0% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

Industrial output -0.5% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

Manufacturing output -1.0% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior +1.1%; revised to +1.3%

Construction output +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.6%

The poor showing in September, particularly the services sector, is what looks to have led to the drag in the quarterly estimate here. It's not a good look to the UK economy in the second half of the year, especially with conditions likely to keep as they are in Q4 as well.