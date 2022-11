Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.1%

The deeper drop in UK economic activity in September comes after a revision higher in August. Looking at the details, services fell by 0.8% on the month and was the biggest drag on the economy. Production fell by 0.2% while construction activity grew by 0.4% on the month. Accounting for all that, UK GDP is now estimated to be 0.2% below its pre-pandemic levels.