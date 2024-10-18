Prior +1.0%

Retail sales +3.9% vs +3.2% y/y expected

Prior +2.5%; revised to +2.3%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +0.3% vs -0.3% m/m expected

Prior +1.1%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +4.0% vs +3.2% y/y expected

Prior +2.3%; revised to +2.2%

It's a welcome sight for the BOE to see UK retail sales hold up for yet another month. That as they continue to buy time for price pressures to dwindle further.

Looking at the details, the improvement in consumption activity is largely driven by higher department store sales (+1.9%) and other non-food store sales (+5.5%). On the latter, computer and telco sales contributed the most. The iPhone 16 effect perhaps? Meanwhile, food store sales were down 1.9% on the month and was pretty much the only drag. Retailers pointed to unseasonably poor weather and consumers continuing to cut back on luxury food items.