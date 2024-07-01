British Retail Consortium (BRC) data for June 2024

0.2% m/m vs. 0.6%in May

the smallest increase since October 2021

Comment from the report:

"This will be of help to shoppers as they plan their household budgets for essential goods and services," said Mike Watson, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, which provides data for the BRC. "With uncertainty around discretionary spending, we expect the intense competition across the marketplace to keep price increases as low as possible this summer."

The focus for the UK this week is the general election on July 4. A change of government is the unanimous expectation.

UK Pm Sunak is presiding over slowing inflation, but its all too little, too late.