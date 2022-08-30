Data from the British Retail Consortium

shop price +5.1% y/y (prior +4.4%)

Food prices +by 9.3% (prior +7.0%)

"We can expect this level of food inflation to be with us for at least another six months but hopefully some of the input cost pressures in the supply chain will eventually start to ease," said Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight, NielsenIQ, who co-produces the data. "However, with further falls in disposable incomes coming this autumn as energy costs rocket again, retail spend will come under pressure in the all-important final quarter of the year."

---

Info via Reuters.