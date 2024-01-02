The annual shop price inflation in the UK is seen at 4.3% in December, the same as it was in November - which is the weakest since June 2022. This follows six straight months of a drop in price pressures. The breakdown shows food price inflation easing to 6.7% (previously 7.8%) while non-food inflation rose to 3.1% (previously 2.5%).

Despite the optimism, there is still some worrying signs to consider on this front based off the monthly retail sales report from ONS as seen here: UK retail sales beat masks the greater pain that households are facing