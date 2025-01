UK British Retail Consortium (BRC) Shop Price Index -0.7% y/y in January

expected -0.7%, prior -1.0%

Shop prices declined at a slower rate in January compared to December

food prices saw their biggest monthly increase since April 2024, +0.5% m/m (December was +0.1%)

BRC warned that inflationary pressures could grow due to rising costs, including tax increases introduced by finance minister Rachel Reeves in October

