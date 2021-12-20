Springboard report that UK shopper numbers down 8.5% in central London over the weekend vs previous weekend.

Numbers were down 6.4% over the weekend in cities outside of London vs previous weekend

Total UK shopper numbers in high streets down 2.6% over weekend vs previous weekend

Considering commentators have been advising that we'd likely see strong numbers for this period (supposed to be the second busiest in-person shopping day of the year), this is particularly concerning.

GBP/USD trades 1.3191, down 0.39% on the session.