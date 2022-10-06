Activity among British construction companies improved unexpectedly last month, although the outlook darkened as growth in new orders dried up, a survey showed on Thursday.

UK S&P Construction PMI: 52.3 (Forecast 48, Previous 49.2)

"UK construction companies experienced a modest increase in business activity during September, but the return to growth was fuelled by delayed projects and easing supply shortages rather than a flurry of new orders," Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

