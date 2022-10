UK manufacturing PMI shows falling output, weak foreign demand

Actual 48.4 (Forecast 48.5, Previous 48.5)

British manufacturing output fell for a third month in a row in September and orders declined for a fourth consecutive month, hurt by falling foreign demand, according to a closely watched survey released on Monday.

"September saw new export business contract at the quickest pace since May 2020, with reports of lower demand from the U.S., the EU and China," S&P Global said.

