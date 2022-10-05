UK business activity slides in Sept by most since early 2021 -PMI

UK S&P Services PMI Final: 50.0 (Forecast 49.2, Previous 49.2)

British businesses last month suffered the sharpest contraction in activity since early last year, although the downturn was a little less severe than first estimated, a survey showed on Wednesday.

"Service sector businesses trimmed their growth expectations to the lowest seen for nearly two-and-a-half years in September, which survey respondents linked to concerns about falling disposable income and the unfavourable global economic outlook," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

