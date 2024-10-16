Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

It's a tale of two sides when it comes to the European open today. For UK stocks, they are benefiting from the softer inflation numbers earlier and that has also put a drag on sterling. As for French stocks, there is this report that is weighing as the spotlight turns towards the budget situation. Looking at overall sentiment though, things are more pensive after the retreat in equities yesterday. US futures are flattish as we get the session underway.