Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +1.4%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

UK stocks are leading the charge, fueled by quicker rate cut bets for the BOE. US futures are reflecting a more tepid mood though, staying flattish for the moment. But equities remain in a good spot as they look to carry on the Santa Claus rally this week. Party on.