Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

UK stocks are buoyed after the softer inflation numbers from earlier. Meanwhile, other major indices in Europe are holding on to slight gains for now with all eyes on the US CPI report later in the day. US futures are more tentative though, with S&P 500 futures seen flat currently.