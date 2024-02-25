A British Chambers of Commerce shows a majority of exporters and manufacturers have felt an impact from disruption in the Red Sea caused by attacks on shipping by Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists.

55% of exporters reported disruption

did 53% of manufacturers and business-to-consumer services firms reports the same

From the report commentary:

"There has been spare capacity in the shipping freight industry to respond to the difficulties, which has bought us some time," the BCC's head of trade policy, William Bain, said. "But our research suggests that the longer the current situation persists, the more likely it is that the cost pressures will start to build," he added.

Info comes via Reuters

