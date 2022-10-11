UK Unemployment Rate: 3.5% (Forecast 3.6%, Previous 3.6%)

UK Employment Change: -109k (Forecast -160k, Previous 40k)

UK Average Weekly Earnings YoY: 6.0% (Forecast 5.9%, Previous 5.5%)

Office For National Statistics - UK Vacancies 1.246 Million In Three Months To September, A Decrease Of 46000 From April To June 2022

The economic inactivity rate increased by 0.6% points to 21.7% in June to August. - the biggest such increase since records began in 1971

Given the events going on at the BoE and Tory party policy movements, this data will have a minimal impact of markets