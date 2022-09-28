Its nice to have some good news from the UK this week. Doubly so on this data point as it had been in the doldrums for many years with Brexit impacts then the pandemic and then the semiconductor shortages (to mention only a few of the woes).

From the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), via Reuters report:

car production rose for a fourth straight month in August y/y

49,901 units were made last month, 34% higher than the previous year (but 45.9% below the 2019 level of 92,158)

The industry body warned that almost seven in 10 of its members have expressed concern about future business operations as they fret over rising energy bills.