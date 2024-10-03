The UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has warned targets will be missed on 2024 EV sales:
- called on the new Labour government to introduce incentives for private buyers to speed up the switch to EVs
- calls to halve the tax on new EV purchase for three years for private customers and reduce VAT on public charging
UK new car sales rose 1.1% year-on-year in September, the SMMT separately said
- sales of battery electric vehicles at a new record, makingg up for 20.5% of the overall market powered by fleet purchases
There is a Reuters article expanding on all this, worth a read if you are interested.
- "September's record EV performance is good news, but look under the bonnet and there are serious concerns as the market is not growing quickly enough to meet mandated targets"