The UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has warned targets will be missed on 2024 EV sales:

called on the new Labour government to introduce incentives for private buyers to speed up the switch to EVs

calls to halve the tax on new EV purchase for three years for private customers and reduce VAT on public charging

UK new car sales rose 1.1% year-on-year in September, the SMMT separately said

sales of battery electric vehicles at a new record, makingg up for 20.5% of the overall market powered by fleet purchases

There is a Reuters article expanding on all this, worth a read if you are interested.