Remember this tone-deaf comments from Bank of England Governor Bailey:
- Islam : Are you trying to get into people’s heads & ask them not to ask for too high a pay rise?
- Bailey: Broadly yes
Reuters report on a survey conducted by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD):
- Planned median annual pay settlements in 2022, including private and public employers, rose to 3.0% from 2.0% three months earlier, its highest since the CIPD started using its current methodology in the winter of 2012/13.
- "Even though businesses anticipate making record pay awards to their employees this year, most people are set to see their real wages fall against the backdrop of high inflation," Jonathan Boys, a CIPD economist, said.