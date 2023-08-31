The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in the UK said a total of 76,451 units rolled out of factory lines in the country in July, a 31.6% increase over the year earlier.

car production rose for the sixth consecutive month

total number of cars produced, however, remained 29.4% lower from the pre-pandemic levels seen in July 2019

automakers continued to recover from global chip shortages, said the industry body

"Six months of growth shows that British car production is recovering and, with electrified models increasingly driving volumes, the future is more positive," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

Production of latest high-tech hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rose about 74% to 30,180 units, representing almost two in every five cars manufactured in July.