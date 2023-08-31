The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in the UK said a total of 76,451 units rolled out of factory lines in the country in July, a 31.6% increase over the year earlier.
- car production rose for the sixth consecutive month
- total number of cars produced, however, remained 29.4% lower from the pre-pandemic levels seen in July 2019
- automakers continued to recover from global chip shortages, said the industry body
- "Six months of growth shows that British car production is recovering and, with electrified models increasingly driving volumes, the future is more positive," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.
- Production of latest high-tech hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rose about 74% to 30,180 units, representing almost two in every five cars manufactured in July.