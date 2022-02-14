To avoid war, we are ready for many concessions

But they have nothing to do with NATO

Commitment to NATO membership is enshrined in Ukrainian constitution

Ukraine not delaying ambitions to join NATO

This adds to remarks earlier by the spokesperson to Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, that the country's aspirations to join NATO remain the absolute priority to the country. The comments are a bit of a blow to reports that Ukraine may back down on joining NATO in a bid to avoid war with Russia.

Tensions are still running high and we'll see what the next set of headlines have to offer.