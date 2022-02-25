Its been a night of aircraft and missile attacks in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Civilians are seeking shelter where they can, including in the subway system.

The latest reports are that Russian tanks are advancing towards the city. Ukraine forces have blown a bridge to slow the advance.

Just now, air raid sirens sounding in Lviv, western Ukraine.

I've just spoken with a friend. For most of us around the world its TGIF. And we should enjoy what we have while we can. But not for the folks in Ukraine.

What a shitty week.

Catch you all on Monday.