In a headline-driven market, it pays to know the state of play.

I went to great lengths to highlight Zelensky's comments from late yesterday because they were an important shift towards making a deal. I think that's material.

However it seems the market just woke up to it with AFP reporting 'breaking news' about something he said late yesterday in the ABC interview.

In any case, this 'breaking news' is hitting the market and has caused some big reversals. It's that kind of market.

So now you can see if the market realizes this is old news and reverts, or wakes up to the idea that Ukraine is ready to make a deal. I think the better question is: Is Russia ready to make a deal?