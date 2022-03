Ukraine's position is clear

We demand legally-confirmed security guarantees

A ceasefire

The departure of Russia soldiers

It certainly sounds like there's some middle ground around the 'neutrality' question but Ukraine is obviously not going to want to demilitarize and leave itself vulnerable to a future Russian attack. There's no common ground -- it seems -- on recognizing Donbas or Crimea though.

In any case, you can see the optimism in financial markets. The S&P 500 is up 1.4%.