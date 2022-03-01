Ukraine president Zelensky is on the wires saying:

  • No flies zone is not about drawing NATO countries into war
  • Pres. Biden told me it wasn't time yet to introduce a no flies 01
  • If Ukraine falls, then Russian troops will be on NATO borders
  • No flies zones is a preventative sanction
  • First need to complete cease-fire to sit down at the negotiating table
  • If partners don't want us in NATO, we need security guarantees
  • Security guarantees must be legally enforceable
  • I like to believe that war will not last long
  • Partners need to act fast

Meanwhile,

US stocks are moving lower with all major indices trading lower:

  • Dow industrial average is down -458 points or -1.35% at 33436
  • S&P index is down 40 points or -0.92% at 4334.80
  • NASDAQ index is down -83.8 points or -0.61% at 13667
  • Russell 2000 is down -25.21 points or -1.23% at 2022.61