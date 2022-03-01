>
Ukraine president Zelensky: No fly zone is not about drawing NATO into war with Russia
ukraine
Ukraine president Zelensky: No fly zone is not about drawing NATO into war with Russia
-
Ukraine president speaking
Ukraine president Zelensky is on the wires saying:
- No flies zone is not about drawing NATO countries into war
- Pres. Biden told me it wasn't time yet to introduce a no flies 01
- If Ukraine falls, then Russian troops will be on NATO borders
- No flies zones is a preventative sanction
- First need to complete cease-fire to sit down at the negotiating table
- If partners don't want us in NATO, we need security guarantees
- Security guarantees must be legally enforceable
- I like to believe that war will not last long
- Partners need to act fast
Meanwhile,
- crude oil
Crude Oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up.
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up.
Read this Term remains well elevated with the price currently trading at $104.06. The high price reached $104.93 so far.
- The price of gold is now up $18 or 0.94% at $1926.67
- The price of bitcoin reach the highest level since February 10 at $44,981.22. The price has since backed off and currently trades at $43,558.42
US stocks are moving lower with all major indices trading lower:
- Dow industrial average is down -458 points or -1.35% at 33436
- S&P index is down 40 points or -0.92% at 4334.80
- NASDAQ index is down -83.8 points or -0.61% at 13667
- Russell 2000 is down -25.21 points or -1.23% at 2022.61
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
You might also like
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW