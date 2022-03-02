The Ukraine state rail company says that a Russian airstrike has hit near Kiev real station where thousands are being evacuated. The Russian military continues to pound at civilian areas of late.

Meanwhile US secretary of state Blinken is on the wires saying:

  • US is working to support frontline countries including Poland, Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia
  • Says the value of pollutants warfront has vanished.
  • Says US is keeping the door open to diplomatic path forward, but it will be very hard without military de-escalation.
  • He has made it clear to Ukraine's Foreign Minister that US supports any diplomatic efforts are Ukrainian government.
  • Speaking to Russian people, says US knows many of them want nothing to do with Ukraine invasion

US stocks are trading near high levels on the day with the Dow industrial average now up 681 points work 2.05%, while the S&P index is up 90.26 points or 2.1%. The  NASDAQ  index is up 240 points or 1.78% and the Russell 2000 is up 53 points or 2.68%.