The Ukraine state rail company says that a Russian airstrike has hit near Kiev real station where thousands are being evacuated. The Russian military continues to pound at civilian areas of late.

Meanwhile US secretary of state Blinken is on the wires saying:

US is working to support frontline countries including Poland, Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia

Says the value of pollutants warfront has vanished.

Says US is keeping the door open to diplomatic path forward, but it will be very hard without military de-escalation.

He has made it clear to Ukraine's Foreign Minister that US supports any diplomatic efforts are Ukrainian government.

Speaking to Russian people, says US knows many of them want nothing to do with Ukraine invasion

US stocks are trading near high levels on the day with the Dow industrial average now up 681 points work 2.05%, while the S&P index is up 90.26 points or 2.1%. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index is up 240 points or 1.78% and the Russell 2000 is up 53 points or 2.68%.