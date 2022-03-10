- Meeting was easy because Lavrov followed his traditional rhetoric
- Difficult because I did my best
- No progress on ceasefire
- Most difficult situation is in Mariupol
- Lavrov did not commit to humanitarian corridor in Mariupol
- Ready to meet again in this format, continue engagement to stop the war
The headline in itself says it all. There's no substantial progress from their talks and more importantly, no agreement on any ceasefire. As such, the hostilities will continue for the time being.