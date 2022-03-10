Meeting was easy because Lavrov followed his traditional rhetoric

Difficult because I did my best

No progress on ceasefire

Most difficult situation is in Mariupol

Lavrov did not commit to humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

Ready to meet again in this format, continue engagement to stop the war

The headline in itself says it all. There's no substantial progress from their talks and more importantly, no agreement on any ceasefire. As such, the hostilities will continue for the time being.