UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will speak on Wednesday.
Sky reports that:
- Reeves will say she wants to use so-called surplus release to boost investment in the economy
- Government sources said it could unlock more than £60bn of pension surpluses held in defined benefit (DB) schemes, while other estimates suggested the figure could be in the region of £100bn.
- a meeting had taken place earlier this month which discussed the surplus release plan in detail
Governments want access to pensions. What could possibly go wrong?