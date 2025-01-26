UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will speak on Wednesday.

Sky reports that:

Reeves will say she wants to use so-called surplus release to boost investment in the economy

Government sources said it could unlock more than £60bn of pension surpluses held in defined benefit (DB) schemes, while other estimates suggested the figure could be in the region of £100bn.

a meeting had taken place earlier this month which discussed the surplus release plan in detail

More here.

Rachel Reeves

Governments want access to pensions. What could possibly go wrong?