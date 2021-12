Three vaccine doses will provide protection

Cannot confirm any deaths from omicron yet in England

Around 40% of infections in London involves omicron variant

The pound is continuing to keep under some light pressure amid the remarks above. But the downbeat mood also comes after UK PM Johnson's warning of an omicron "tidal wave".

GBP/USD now sitting around 1.3225-30 after surviving a bit of a test below 1.3200 at the end of last week.