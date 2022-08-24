- Now is not the time to advance 'flimsy' negotiations
- Putin 'fatally underestimated' Ukraine
- Britons have patience to deal with higher fuel prices caused by Russia's war
- Britain must stay the course
- World must step up arms supplies to Ukraine
- Russia's losses are colossal and Putin's leverage will diminish
Johnson is only going to be PM for another couple weeks but it was interesting yesterday that a scheme to cap UK energy bills was floated yesterday that will cost £100 billion over two years. For reference, the pandemic furlough scheme cost £69b. This war is getting expensive.