JOhnson
  • Now is not the time to advance 'flimsy' negotiations
  • Putin 'fatally underestimated' Ukraine
  • Britons have patience to deal with higher fuel prices caused by Russia's war
  • Britain must stay the course
  • World must step up arms supplies to Ukraine
  • Russia's losses are colossal and Putin's leverage will diminish

Johnson is only going to be PM for another couple weeks but it was interesting yesterday that a scheme to cap UK energy bills was floated yesterday that will cost £100 billion over two years. For reference, the pandemic furlough scheme cost £69b. This war is getting expensive.