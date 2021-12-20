Omicron hospitalizations are rising steeply in London

We're looking at all kinds of things to keep omicron under control

We agreed to keep the data under constant review, hour by hour

Nobody wants it to go this way but omicron has come so fast

There was a report today saying there could be restrictions from Dec 28. It sounds like Boris is teeing something up.

That said, I don't think any UK market particularly cares.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday that 12 people in Britain had died with the Omicron variant and 104 were currently in hospital with it.