UK's Medium-Term Fiscal Plan Will Be Published On Nov 23rd As Planned - Not Bought Forward

There was plenty of chatter (and hope) that this would be brought forward, but it seems that the retracements seen in GBP and UK Govt Bond Yields has been enough to avert the panicked/rushed release of any plan (assuming they have one!)

Hold up... maybe not. - FWIW it was GB News reporting originally - FT reporting that it will be released in October