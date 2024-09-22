UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will speak on Monday.

will say "There will be no return to austerity. Conservative austerity was a destructive choice for our public services - and for investment and growth too"

Reeves says there will be "tough decisions. But we won't let that dim our ambition for Britain."

will also reiterate that Labour's manifesto commitments not to raise income tax, National Insurance social security payments, value-added tax and corporation tax

Rachel Reeves

Debt blowout anyone?