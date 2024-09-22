UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will speak on Monday.
- will say "There will be no return to austerity. Conservative austerity was a destructive choice for our public services - and for investment and growth too"
- Reeves says there will be "tough decisions. But we won't let that dim our ambition for Britain."
- will also reiterate that Labour's manifesto commitments not to raise income tax, National Insurance social security payments, value-added tax and corporation tax
Debt blowout anyone?