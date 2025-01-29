  • We begun to turn things around.
  • UK regulation has been stifling and unpredictable.
  • The solution is government systematically removing barriers.
  • Looking forward to work with the new US Treasury Secretary and deepen relationships with the US.
  • We need to remove constraints on the UK economy's supply side.
  • Fiscal rules will always be met.
  • We will prioritise proposals with the EU that are consistent with out manifesto.
  • Business and Trade Secretary will shortly visit India to negotiate trade deal.
  • We will protect important role of pension funds in GILT market while giving extra flexibility.
  • We will publish final report on regulation in March.
  • We are reducing the environmental requirements placed on developers if they pay into environmental fund.
  • Planning and infrastructre bill due in spring.
  • Announcing two further investments by National Wealth Fund.
  • 65 million pound fund for electric vehicle charging network expansion.
  • Will invest in cornish metals.
  • We will publish a refreshed carbon budget plan later this year.
  • We are removing barriers to delivering 16 gigawatts of offshore wind.
  • We are seeing some enouraging signs in the British economy.
  • We will introduce a new approach to planning decisions on land around rail stations. Default answer will be Yes.
UK's Chancellor Rachel Reeves
UK's Chancellor Rachel Reeves