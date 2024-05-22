UK PM Sunakcalls a early election.
- Economic instability is only the beginning. Question now is who do you trust
- Says... Now is the moment for Britain to choose
- Spoke with the King and has announced the general election will be held on July 4
- Uncertain times call for clear plan and bold action.
- I will not claim we've got everything right
- I am proud of what we achieved together.
- I am guided by doing what is right, not what is easy
- I will fight for every vote and earn your trust.
- We won't put economic stability at risk
The Labour leader Keir Starmer will look to take power after 14 years of Tory control.
The GBPUSD has ticked higher and is back above a swing year between 1.27229 and 1.2735. The high price from earlier in the day reached up at 1.27602 after higher-than-expected CPI data and is the next upside target if the swing area can hold support now.