UK PM Sunak calls an election to be held on July 4

Economic instability is only the beginning. Question now is who do you trust

Says... Now is the moment for Britain to choose

Spoke with the King and has announced the general election will be held on July 4

Uncertain times call for clear plan and bold action.

I will not claim we've got everything right

I am proud of what we achieved together.

I am guided by doing what is right, not what is easy

I will fight for every vote and earn your trust.

We won't put economic stability at risk

The Labour leader Keir Starmer will look to take power after 14 years of Tory control.

The GBPUSD has ticked higher and is back above a swing year between 1.27229 and 1.2735. The high price from earlier in the day reached up at 1.27602 after higher-than-expected CPI data and is the next upside target if the swing area can hold support now.