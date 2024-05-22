UK
UK PM Sunak calls an election to be held on July 4

  • Economic instability is only the beginning. Question now is who do you trust
  • Says... Now is the moment for Britain to choose
  • Spoke with the King and has announced the general election will be held on July 4
  • Uncertain times call for clear plan and bold action.
  • I will not claim we've got everything right
  • I am proud of what we achieved together.
  • I am guided by doing what is right, not what is easy
  • I will fight for every vote and earn your trust.
  • We won't put economic stability at risk

The Labour leader Keir Starmer will look to take power after 14 years of Tory control.

The GBPUSD has ticked higher and is back above a swing year between 1.27229 and 1.2735. The high price from earlier in the day reached up at 1.27602 after higher-than-expected CPI data and is the next upside target if the swing area can hold support now.

GBPUSD ticks higher