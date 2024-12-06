UMich consumer sentiment

Prior was 71.8

Current conditions 77.7 vs 63.9 prior

Expectations 71.6 vs 76.9 prior

1-year inflation 2.9% vs 2.6% prior

5-year inflation 3.1% vs 3.2% prior

This report isn't about consumer spending, it's about politics. Act accordingly:

Republican sentiment up to 81.6 from 53.6 in October

Democrats down to 70.9 from 91.4 in October

This isn't a serious survey.

I suspect the jump in one-year inflation expectations is about tariff fears. Shame on the Fed if they read anything into this survey.