UMich consumer confidence May

Prelim was 65.6

Prior was 67.4

Current conditions 65.9 vs 62.5 prelim (68.8 prior)

Expectations 69.6 vs 67.6 prelim (66.5 prior)

1-year inflation 3.0% vs 3.3% prelim

5-year inflation 3.0% vs 3.0% prelim

The stock market is at the highs of the day on this in part due to the drop in these inflation expectations number, which are closing in on pre-pandemic levels.