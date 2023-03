Prelim was 63.4

Prior was 67.0

Current conditions 66.3 vs 66.4 prelim (70.7 prior)

Expectations 59.2 vs 61.5 prelim (64.7 prior)

1-year inflation 3.6% vs 3.8% prelim (4.1% prior)

5-10 year inflation 2.9% vs 2.8% prelim (2.9% prior)

I think you can see the impact of the SVB failure and bank run in these revisions. That adds weight to reports that credit card spending stumbled immediately after the turmoil. The question now: Will it bounce back?