Guess what happens next?

The interviews for this survey concluded before the election but we'll see a shift in the final number and a bigger one next month.

Current conditions 64.4 vs 64.9 prior

Expectations 78.5 vs 74.1 prior

1-year inflation 2.6% vs 2.7% prior (lowest since Dec. 2020)

5-year inflation 3.1% vs 3.0% prior

This indicator used to be very useful but in a hyper-polarized world it now offers very little predictive power on consumer spending.