UMich consumer sentiment Sept 2022
  • Prior was 58.2
  • Prelim was 59.5
  • Current conditions 59.7 vs 58.9 prelim
  • Expectations 58.0 vs 59.9 prelim
  • 1-year inflation 4.7% vs 4.6% prelim (4.8% prior)
  • 5-10 year inflation 2.7% vs 2.8% prelim (2.9% prior)

This is the final data point of the month but we will get speeches from Bowman, Barkin and Williams later today.

For the Fed, the inflation components of this survey are the more-important ones right now and they've trended lower in the past few months after peaking at alarming levels. Breakevens and reals are showing the same kind of moves.

UMich 5-10 year inflation
