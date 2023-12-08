I maintain that the UMich monthly US consumer sentiment survey is nothing but a barometer of gasoline prices and partisan political anger. The latter is tough to gauge but gasoline prices are in a good place and that should offer a boost to sentiment. The consensus is for a 62.0 reading from 61.3.

A stronger reading could add to the US dollar strength today but a particular focus will be on the inflation expectations numbers, which were previously at 4.5% on the one-year and 3.2% on the 5-10 year.

The data is due at the top of the hour.