Antonio Guterres opening remarks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, he has fossil fuel companies in his crosshairs:

fossil fuel industry, which is responsible for a large share of planet-warming gases, is “feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns”

urged richer countries to tax the profits of energy companies and redirect the funds to both “countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis” and those struggling with the rising cost of living

“It is high time to put fossil fuel producers, investors and enablers on notice. Polluters must pay,”

Info via AP, link here.