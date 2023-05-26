The data for Tokyo CPI is here from earlier:

Reuters have a recap posted, in brief:

Core consumer inflation in Japan's capital slowed in May but a key index stripping away the effect of fuel hit a four-decade high, underscoring broadening price pressure that may keep alive expectations of a withdrawal of ultra-loose monetary policy.

data for Tokyo is seen as a leading indicator of nationwide trends

Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, rose 3.2% in May ... slowed from the previous month's 3.5% but stayed above the BOJ's 2% target for a full year

A separate index stripping away both fresh food and fuel costs rose 3.9% in May from a year earlier, marking the fastest pace of increase since April 1982 when Japan was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble.

