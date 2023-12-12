US inflation data for November is due at 0830 US Eastern time on Tuesday, 12 December.

The consensus estimates:

The range of estimates for important data is good to be aware of. While it seems unlikely that this data for US CPI will be likely to sway the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week, markets could well focus on a m/m rise in Core CPI that comes in above expected, and above the upper end of estimates. Ongoing pricing pressures will surely impact future rate cut timing. The flip side also applies if the data comes in under the lower range of esitmates.