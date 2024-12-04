The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot dead just before 7 am according to New York's PIX11 news. Brian Thompson heads the group, which is one of the two main subsidiaries of United Health $UNH along with Optum.

The company was holding its investor day today and he was due to attend the conference today.

For some reason, the conference wasn't delayed (hopefully because the company wasn't informed), CNBC reported that parent group CEO Andrew Witty kicked off investor day saying "we're going to demonstrate once again, that when the going gets tough, the tough get going." Ouch.

Thompson was 50.

Update: Evidently they ended the investor conference.

The New York Police Department has now confirmed the death, which was reportedly a targeted attack.