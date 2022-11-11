- Consumer sentiment 54.7 vs. 59.5
- Current conditions 57.8 vs. 64.0 estimate
- expectations 52.7 vs. 56.0 estimate
- inflation expectations 1 year 5.1% vs 5.0% last month
- inflation expectations 5 year 3.0% vs 2.9% last month
Not a great report all the way around as inflation expectations tick higher while consumer sentiment falls.
The US stocks are somewhat steady with the Dow down -78 points . The Nasdaq is up 43 points.
From the Univ of Michigan:
"Consumer sentiment fell about 9% below October, erasing about half of the gains that had been recorded since the historic low in June. All components of the index declined from last month, but buying conditions for durables, which had markedly improved last month, decreased most sharply in November, falling back 21% on the basis of high interest rates as well as continued high prices. Overall, declines in sentiment were observed across the distribution of age, education, income, geography, and political affiliation, showing that the recent improvements in sentiment were tentative. Instability in sentiment is likely to continue, a reflection of uncertainty over both global factors and the eventual outcomes of the election.
Inflation expectations are little changed. The median expected year-ahead inflation rate was 5.1%, up from 5.0% last month. Long run inflation expectations, currently at 3.0%, have remained in the narrow (albeit elevated) 2.9-3.1% range for 15 of the last 16 months."